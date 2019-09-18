Judy Kuhn, Rema Webb, More Join Kennedy Center's Footloose

The Washington, D.C. staging will star the previously announced J. Quinton Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Park, and Rebecca Luker.

Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn will take on the role of Ethel McCormack in the Kennedy Center's upcoming presentation of Footloose, playing the Eisenhower Theater October 9–13 as part of the Washington, D.C. venue's Broadway Center Stage series.

As previously announced, J. Quinton Johnson (Choir Boy) will star as Ren, with Isabelle McCalla (The Prom) as Ariel, Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Reverend Shaw, and Tony nominee Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins) as Vi.

In addition to Kuhn (Fun Home), the new additions to the roster include Rema Webb (The Color Purple) as Lulu/Eleanor/Betty, Tony nominee Michael Mulheren (Bright Star) as Coach Dunbar, Joshua Logan Alexander as Chuck, Peter McPoland as Willard, Lena Owens as Wendy Jo, Grace Slear as Urleen, and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz as Rusty, along with Brandon Burks, Claire Crause, Michele Lee, Jess LeProtto, Gregory Liles, Nick Martinez, Maximilian Sangerman, Jonathan Savage, Bethany Tesarck, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Jamar Williams.

Original director Walter Bobbie will helm the semi-staged concert presentation, featuring choreography by Spencer Liff and musical direction by Sonny Paladino.

Following Footloose, the new Center Stage season will continue with Next to Normal led by Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and Bye Bye Birdie.

