Julie Andrews Opens Up About the Surgery That Ended Her Singing Career

The Oscar winner and three-time Tony nominee spoke to Diane Sawyer for a two-part interview on Good Morning America.

Julie Andrews sat down with Diane Sawyer to discuss her career and personal life ahead of the release of her new book, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, out October 15.

The three-time Tony nominee talks about the life-changing surgery that ended her singing career in the clip above, which aired on Good Morning America. Andrews also discusses her marriage to director Blake Edwards.

Adding some levity, Andrews reminisces about filming her first-ever love scene in The Americanization of Emily, saying, “James Garner, who was delicious, made it very easy for me. And I began to think, ‘It’s getting very hot in here.’”

Below, the Oscar winner speaks about the on-set intensity while filming her Hollywood debut in Mary Poppins and tears up listening to a recording of herself singing “Jingle Bells” live, ending on a literal high note.

