Julie Andrews Opens Up About the Surgery That Ended Her Singing Career

By Dan Meyer
Oct 11, 2019
 
The Oscar winner and three-time Tony nominee spoke to Diane Sawyer for a two-part interview on Good Morning America.

Julie Andrews sat down with Diane Sawyer to discuss her career and personal life ahead of the release of her new book, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, out October 15.

The three-time Tony nominee talks about the life-changing surgery that ended her singing career in the clip above, which aired on Good Morning America. Andrews also discusses her marriage to director Blake Edwards.

READ: 6 Things You Probably Don't Know About Julie Andrews

Adding some levity, Andrews reminisces about filming her first-ever love scene in The Americanization of Emily, saying, “James Garner, who was delicious, made it very easy for me. And I began to think, ‘It’s getting very hot in here.’”

PHOTOS: Revisit the Performances of Stage and Screen Icon Julie Andrews

Below, the Oscar winner speaks about the on-set intensity while filming her Hollywood debut in Mary Poppins and tears up listening to a recording of herself singing “Jingle Bells” live, ending on a literal high note.

