Kate Baldwin and Bob Stillman Will Offer Intimate Broadway Concert in November

By Andrew Gans
Oct 24, 2019
 
The recital will feature songs by Adam Guettel, Michael John LaChiusa, Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown, and more.
Tony nominees Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow) and Bob Stillman (Grey Gardens, Dirty Blonde) will join forces November 20 for a concert in the Fabbri Chamber Concerts series, held in the library of the House of the Redeemer on the Upper East Side.

The concert, entitled Intimate Broadway, will feature songs by Adam Guettel, Michael John LaChiusa, Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown, Jeff Blumenkrantz, and more while exploring the space between musical theatre and contemporary art song. Show time is 7:30 PM.

Baldwin and Stillman will be joined by music director Andy Roninson on piano, Melissa Meell on cello, and Manhattan School of Music students Paul Hernandez, Kate Owens, and Mary Kate Petsky.

Tickets are $50. Visit FabbriChamberConcerts.com.

