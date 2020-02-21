Kate Fleetwood Will Play Cruella de Vil in Regent’s Park’s 101 Dalmatians Musical

Timothy Sheader will direct the production, which begins performances in May.

Olivier nominee Kate Fleetwood, who was Tony-nominated for her portrayal of Lady Macbeth opposite Patrick Stewart in the 2008 revival of the Shakespeare classic, will play the iconic villain Cruella de Vil in the upcoming Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of the new musical 101 Dalmatians.

Directed by Artistic Director Timothy Sheader, performances are scheduled for May 16–June 21. Additional casting will be announced.

Based on Dodie Smith’s original story set in Regent’s Park, 101 Dalmatians has a book by Zinnie Harris and music and lyrics by Douglas Hodge.

Fleetwood received an Olivier nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for London Road (National Theatre), and she also played Tracy Lord in High Society (Old Vic). Her screen credits include Victoria, War and Peace, The People Next Door, The Widower, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Negotiator, London Road, Philomena, Les Misérables, and Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

The creative team will also include set and costume designer Katrina Lindsay, choreographer Liam Steel, puppet designer-director Toby Olié, musical supervisor and orchestrator Sarah Travis, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Nick Lidster for Autograph, and musical director Tarek Merchant. Casting is by Jill Green with children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

The Open Air Theatre’s 2020 season also includes Romeo and Juliet (June 27–July 25), Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel (July 31–September 19), and Dragons and Mythical Beasts (August 11–September 6). Beyond the Park, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, which won the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, transfers to the Barbican Theatre June 27.

