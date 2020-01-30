Katharine McPhee to Star in Netflix Comedy Country Comfort

Film & TV News   Katharine McPhee to Star in Netflix Comedy Country Comfort
By Dan Meyer
Jan 30, 2020
 
The Waitress alum will play a country singer out of her element as she takes on a new job as a nanny for five kids.
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee Marc J. Franklin

Stage and screen star Katharine McPhee is headed back to the small screen in a Netflix sitcom entitled Country Comfort. McPhee will star as Bailey, a struggling country singer-turned-nanny who ends up working for a cowboy and his five musically talented kids.

TVLine reports Eddie Cibrian (ABC‘s Take Two) will co-star as the dad with his kids played by Ricardo Hurtado (School of Rock), Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico, and Griffin McIntyre. The program comes from The Nanny executive producer Caryn Lucas, but it is not a reboot of the Fran Drescher ‘90s hit, which is being adapted for a Broadway musical.

READ: The Nanny Musical in the Works; Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger to Pen Score

The logline for Country Comfort reads: “With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.”

McPhee, an American Idol fianlist and star of NBC’s Smash, was most recently seen as Broadway's final Jenna in Waitress.

