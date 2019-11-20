Keala Settle to Appear in Upcoming Film All My Life

The Tony nominee and The Greatest Showman star is part of a cast that also includes Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr.

Tony Award nominee Keala Settle, who was seen opposite Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman, has been cast in Universal Pictures’ All My Life, according to Deadline.

Settle, whose performance of The Greatest Showman’s Academy Award-nominated anthem “This Is Me” was a highlight of the 2018 Oscars broadcast, is part of a cast that also features Jessica Rothe, Harry Shum Jr., Michael Masini, Chrissie Fit, and Greg Vrotsos.

Inspired by the story of Jenn Carter and Solomon Chau, who had a dream wedding while facing devastating news, the film features a script by Todd Rosenberg. Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer) directs. Rothe and Shum star as the central couple.

Settle was Tony-nominated for her performance in Hands on a Hardbody. Her other Broadway credits include Waitress, Les Misérables, and Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

