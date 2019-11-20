Keala Settle to Appear in Upcoming Film All My Life

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Keala Settle to Appear in Upcoming Film All My Life
By Andrew Gans
Nov 20, 2019
 
The Tony nominee and The Greatest Showman star is part of a cast that also includes Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr.
Ruben_and_Clays_First_Annual_Christmas_Carol_Family_Fun_Pageant_Spectacular_Reunion_Show_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2018_HR
Keala Settle Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony Award nominee Keala Settle, who was seen opposite Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman, has been cast in Universal Pictures’ All My Life, according to Deadline.

Settle, whose performance of The Greatest Showman’s Academy Award-nominated anthem “This Is Me” was a highlight of the 2018 Oscars broadcast, is part of a cast that also features Jessica Rothe, Harry Shum Jr., Michael Masini, Chrissie Fit, and Greg Vrotsos.

Inspired by the story of Jenn Carter and Solomon Chau, who had a dream wedding while facing devastating news, the film features a script by Todd Rosenberg. Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer) directs. Rothe and Shum star as the central couple.

Settle was Tony-nominated for her performance in Hands on a Hardbody. Her other Broadway credits include Waitress, Les Misérables, and Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

See Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Keala Settle, and More at Greatest Showman Premiere

See Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Keala Settle, and More at Greatest Showman Premiere

The film celebrated its world premiere December 8 on the Queen Mary.

16 PHOTOS
The_Greatest_Showman_Premiere_2017_04_HR.jpg
Justin Paul and Benj Pasek Starpix
The_Greatest_Showman_Premiere_2017_03_HR.jpg
Rebecca Ferguson and Keala Settle Starpix
The_Greatest_Showman_Premiere_2017_05_HR.jpg
Paul Sparks Starpix
The_Greatest_Showman_Premiere_2017_01_HR.jpg
Keala Settle Starpix
The_Greatest_Showman_Premiere_2017_02_HR.jpg
Rebecca Ferguson Starpix
The_Greatest_Showman_Premiere_2017_06_HR.jpg
Zac Efron Starpix
The_Greatest_Showman_Premiere_2017_07_HR.jpg
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness Starpix
The_Greatest_Showman_Premiere_2017_08_HR.jpg
Hugh Jackman Starpix
The_Greatest_Showman_Premiere_2017_10_HR.jpg
Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron Starpix
The_Greatest_Showman_Premiere_2017_09_HR.jpg
Keala Settle Starpix
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!