Kelli O’Hara Tapped as Guest for The Spark File Podcast Live Recording

The Tony winner will join co-hosts Susan Blackwell and Laura Camien ahead of a screening of The Philadelphia Story.

Kelli O’Hara will attend a live podcast recording of The Spark File ahead of a February 10 Valentine’s Day–themed screening of The Philadelphia Story at the United Palace. Joining co-hosts Susan Blackwell and Laura Camien at 7 PM, the Broadway star will chat about her creative endeavors and inspirations.

O’Hara won a Tony Award for her performance as Anna in The King and I, and has earned a total of seven Tony nominations. She was most recently seen on Broadway in Kiss Me, Kate and will take the stage at the Voices for the Voiceless concert February 6.

Philip Barry’s The Philadelphia Story premiered on Broadway in 1939, starring Katharine Hepburn. Following its successful run, the play was made into the 1940 Oscar-nominated film, again starring Hepburn with Cary Grant and James Stewart. It was also adapted into the movie musical High Society starring Grace Kelly. The latter film was adapted as a 1998 Broadway musical of the same title, which earned a Tony nomination for a 12-year-old Anna Kendrick.

The Philadelphia Story was last seen on the Main Stem in 1981 starring Blythe Danner, Frank Converse, and Edward Herrmann. A re-imagined version of the comedy was presented during the Circle in the Square Theatre’s The Circle Series last year.

For more information about the podcast taping and film screening, visit UnitedPalace.org.

