Kelli O’Hara Tapped as Guest for The Spark File Podcast Live Recording

By Dan Meyer
Jan 30, 2020
 
The Tony winner will join co-hosts Susan Blackwell and Laura Camien ahead of a screening of The Philadelphia Story.
Tony Awards 2019_Press junket_May 1_2019_X_HR
Kelli O'Hara Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Kelli O’Hara will attend a live podcast recording of The Spark File ahead of a February 10 Valentine’s Day–themed screening of The Philadelphia Story at the United Palace. Joining co-hosts Susan Blackwell and Laura Camien at 7 PM, the Broadway star will chat about her creative endeavors and inspirations.

O’Hara won a Tony Award for her performance as Anna in The King and I, and has earned a total of seven Tony nominations. She was most recently seen on Broadway in Kiss Me, Kate and will take the stage at the Voices for the Voiceless concert February 6.

READ: How Kelli O’Hara Trumped Harry Connick Jr.’s April Fool's Day Joke

Philip Barry’s The Philadelphia Story premiered on Broadway in 1939, starring Katharine Hepburn. Following its successful run, the play was made into the 1940 Oscar-nominated film, again starring Hepburn with Cary Grant and James Stewart. It was also adapted into the movie musical High Society starring Grace Kelly. The latter film was adapted as a 1998 Broadway musical of the same title, which earned a Tony nomination for a 12-year-old Anna Kendrick.

The Philadelphia Story was last seen on the Main Stem in 1981 starring Blythe Danner, Frank Converse, and Edward Herrmann. A re-imagined version of the comedy was presented during the Circle in the Square Theatre’s The Circle Series last year.

For more information about the podcast taping and film screening, visit UnitedPalace.org.

Photos: Celebrate Kelli O’Hara on the Broadway Stage

29 PHOTOS
Kelli O'Hara and Deb Lyons backstage at <i>Jekyll & Hyde</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Deb Lyons backstage at Jekyll & Hyde
Kelli O'Hara and Betty Garrett in <i>Follies</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Betty Garrett in Follies Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Jack Noseworthy in <i> Sweet Smell of Success</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Jack Noseworthy in Sweet Smell of Success Nigel Parry
Melissa Errico and Kelli O'Hara in <i>Dracula</i>
Melissa Errico and Kelli O’Hara in Dracula Joan Marcus
Victoria Clark and Kelli O&#39;Hara
Kelli O’Hara and Victoria Clarke in The Light in the Piazza Joan Marcus
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O'Hara in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O’Hara in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O'Hara in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O’Hara in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Harry Connick Jr. in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Harry Connick Jr. in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Paulo Szot and Kelli O'Hara in <i>South Pacific</i>
Paulo Szot and Kelli O’Hara in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara in <i>South Pacific</i>
Kelli O’Hara in South Pacific Joan Marcus
