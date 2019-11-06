Kristin Chenoweth Completely Froze Meeting Reba McEntire

The Tony winner talks about her fan experiences and upcoming Broadway show, For the Girls.

Kristin Chenoweth, who appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers November 5, recalled meeting country star Reba McEntire years ago while the Wicked Tony winner was wearing a pillbox girl costume.

“It came the moment...and I got really shy,” says Chenoweth in the video above. “She said, ‘Well, hi there!,’ and I go, ‘Dippin Dots?’ That was not the moment I wanted to have.” It was quite the opposite experience when a 10-year-old Ariana Grande seized the moment meeting Chenoweth at the Wicked stage door.

Chenoweth is returning to the Great White Way November 8 for an eight-night residency at the Nederlander Theatre, For the Girls—the same name of her album released earlier this year that pays tribute to influences like Peggy Lee, Dinah Washington, and Carole King. The concert also gives her the opportunity to perform some of the songs that didn’t make the album including one associated with Karen Carpenter.

READ: Kristin Chenoweth Previews Her Broadway Concert For the Girls

In addition, the Emmy winner talks about her travel routine (which one time affected Beck’s drummer) below.

