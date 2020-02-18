Krysta Rodriguez to Play Liza Minnelli in Ryan Murphy’s New Series Halston

Ewan McGregor stars as the title character in the limited series about the legendary fashion designer.

Ryan Murphy’s Halston is a go. As the mega-producer wrote on his Instagram February 18, “After a long 20 years of twists and turns, the limited series Halston starring the fantastic Ewan McGregor began production today.”

Halston will also feature Rory Culkin as filmmaker Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Davan as jewelry designer Elsa Peretti, Broadway’s David Pittu (The Front Page, The Coast of Utopia) as Joe Eula, Broadway’s Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, Hercules, The Addams Family) as Liza Minnelli, Broadway’s Sullivan Jones (Slave Play) as Halston’s assistant Ed Austin, and Gian Franco Rodriguez as artist Victor Hugo.

The limited series about the designer who revolutionized American fashion in the ’70s is part of Murphy’s producing deal with Netflix, which also includes projects like The Prom movie musical, Hollywood (starring Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, and Jeremy Pope), a series adaptation of A Chorus Line, the second season of The Politician, starring Ben Platt and Judith Light, the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel Ratched, and a docuseries about Andy Warhol.

Murpy produces the series alongside Dan Minahan, who also directs, and Christine Vachon of Killer Films, as well as Alexis Martin Wooddall and Pamela Koffler.

No release date has been announced for the series. Stay tuned to Playbill for updates.

Take a look at McGregor and the cast in the video below:

