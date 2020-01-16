La Jolla Playhouse Finalizes Upcoming Season With World Premieres From Kimber Lee and Paul Rudnick

The productions join a previously announced slate that includes Lempicka and What the Constitution Means to Me.

Two world premieres of plays by Kimber Lee (tokyo fish story) and Paul Rudnick (Jeffrey, Sister Act film) have been added to La Jolla Playhouse’s 2020–2021 season, finalizing the slate of offerings at the San Diego venue.

To the yellow house by Lee will begin performances July 14, directed by Neel Keller. Rudnick’s Guilty Pleasures will start November 8 in a production directed by La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director, Tony winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away).

The two plays join the previously announced productions of Carson Kreitzer and Matt Gould’s Lempicka (May 19–June 28), Heidi Schreck’s Tony-nominated What the Constitution Means to Me (September 1–27), Lauren Yee’s Mother Russia (September 8–October 4), and Bhangin’ It (February 16–March 28, 2021) from composer Sam Willmott and writers Mike Lew and Rehana Lew Mirza.

Scenic and costume designer David Israel Reynoso (Queens, Tiger Style!) has been named the 2020-2021 Artist-in-Residence. During his residency, Reynoso will create a new piece for the Playhouse’s acclaimed Without Walls (WOW) Series of site-based and immersive theatre.