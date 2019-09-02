Last Chance: Schedule of Upcoming Broadway and Off-Broadway Show Closings

What shows are about to close in New York City?

Here is the list of upcoming Broadway and major Off-Broadway show closings. Grab tickets before it’s too late!

This list is updated regularly.

Closing Sunday, September 8, 2019

BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL

Off-Broadway: New York City Center

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jim Steinman

Directed by Jay Scheib

Cast includes: Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington, Bradley Dean, Lena Hall, Avionce Hoyles, Danielle Steers, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones

Join Strat, the forever young leader of rebellious gang ‘The Lost’, as he falls in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler of post-apocalyptic Obsidian.

To purchase Bat Out of Hell tickets, click here. For discount tickets on select performances, click here!

HERCULES

Off-Broadway: Public Theater/Delacorte Theater

Book by Kristoffer Diaz

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by David Zippel

Directed by Lear deBessonet

Choreographed by Chase Brock

Cast includes: Jelani Alladin, Roger Bart, Jeff Hiller, James Monroe Iglehart, Ramona Keller, Tamika Lawrence, Krysta Rodriguez, and Rema Webb

The Public Theater’s initiative that invites communities across New York to create ambitious works of participatory theater is closing out the summer in truly epic fashion. Public Works will present the glorious story of Hercules, brought to vibrant life by professional actors and community groups from across the city. Journey with Hercules in this joyous new musical that celebrates the heroes found in all of us.

To access free Hercules tickets, click here.

LITTLE GEM

Off-Broadway: Irish Repertory Theatre

Written by Elaine Murphy

Directed by Marc Atkinson Borrull

Cast includes: Brenda Meaney, Lauren O’Leary, and Marsha Mason

One year can bring extraordinary change; just ask Amber, Lorraine and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women who find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected. As the year moves forward, the women confront their individual challenges with courage and humor, finding strength in one another and discovering the beauty and complexity of family.

To purchase Little Gem tickets, click here.

Closing Saturday, September 14, 2019

HANNAH GADSBY: DOUGLAS

Off-Broadway: Daryl Roth Theatre

Written by Hannah Gadsby

Cast includes: Hannah Gadsby

Hannah Gadsby took the comedy world and Netflix by storm with her multi-award winning sensation Nanette. Now she returns to New York City, where Nanette played a critically acclaimed, sold out run in 2018, with an all new show, Douglas. And while Nanette was a random barista, Douglas is a very specific dog, and the only thing they have in common is they’ve inspired Hannah to put pen to paper and turn out a show you couldn’t possibly expect.

To purchase Hannah Gadsby: Douglas tickets, click here.

Closing Saturday, September 21, 2019

JACQUELINE NOVAK: GET ON YOUR KNEES

Off-Broadway: Lucille Lortel Theatre

Written by Jacqueline Novak

Directed by John Early

Cast includes: Jacqueline Novak

Comedian Jacqueline Novak’s Get On Your Knees is the most high-brow show about blow jobs you’ll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that’s part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph.

To purchase Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees tickets, click here.

Closing Sunday, September 22, 2019

MAKE BELIEVE

Off-Broadway: Second Stage Theatre/Tony Kiser Theatre

Written by Bess Wohl

Directed by Michael Greif

Cast includes: Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Ryan Foust, Harrison Fox, Maren Heary, Brad Heberlee, and Samantha Mathis

When does real life collide with make believe? For the four Conlee kids, ages 5 to 10, playing house is no longer a game when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues.

To purchase Make Believe tickets, click here. For discount tickets on select performances, click here!

Closing Sunday, September 29, 2019

SEA WALL/A LIFE

Broadway: Hudson Theatre

Written by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

Directed by Carrie Cracknell

Cast includes: Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge

Meet Alex, a photographer on a holiday with his family in the south of France. Meet Abe, a music producer with a baby on the way. Two men – both fathers, husbands, and sons – take us on a journey you will never forget.

To purchase Sea Wall/A Life tickets, click here. For discount tickets on select performances, click here!

Closing Sunday, October 27, 2019

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Broadway: Stephen Sondheim Theatre

Book by Douglas McGrath

Music and Lyrics by Carole King & Gerry Goffin and Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil

Directed by Marc Bruni

Choreographed by Josh Prince

Cast includes: Sarah Bockel, Cory Jeacoma, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Ben Jacoby, Andrew Kober, and Liz Larsen

Beautiful tells the story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

To purchase Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tickets, click here. For discount tickets on select performances, click here!

Closing Sunday, January 5, 2020

WAITRESS

Broadway: Brooks Atkinson Theatre

Book by Jessie Nelson

Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Directed by Diane Paulus

Choreograped by Lorin Latarro

Cast includes: Shoshana Bean, Charity Angel Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Mark Evans, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, and Noah Galvin

Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition. Her customers, co-workers, and the town’s handsome new doctor all offer her conflicting recipes for happiness but Jenna must ultimately decide for herself.

To purchase Waitress tickets, click here. For discount tickets on select performances, click here!

