League of Professional Theatre Women Will Remember 8 League Members at January 27 Memorial

The League of Professional Theatre Women will celebrate the lives of eight League members who passed away in 2019 at a January 27 memorial at The Actors' Temple.
The evening, which begins at 6:30 PM, will honor and remember Betty Corwin, founder of Theater on Film and Tape Archive at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts; director Kathi E. B. Ellis; Arlene Epstein, theatre critic for Long Island's South Shore Record and the Nassau Herald; the League's long-time treasurer, Anne Stewart FitzRoy; scenic, costume, and projection designer Meganne George; producer and general manager Dorothy Olim Krone, the first woman to be elected president of the League of Advertising Agencies and recipient of the League's 1996 Lee Reynolds Award; actor Lynne Rogers, well-known to TV viewers during her many years on CBS' Guiding Light and as an ailing heroine on NBC's The Doctors; and actor and singer Lauren Scott.
READ: Betty Corwin, Creator of the Theater on Film and Tape Archive, Dies at 98
Leading the memorial will be LPTW Co-President Shellen Lubin, memorial coordinator and League member Alexis Greene, and Rabbi Jill Hausman of the Actors' Temple. Mezzo-soprano Marie Ann Chenevey will also be part of the memorial.
Admission is free, but reservations are requested at programs@theatrewomen.org.