Leslie Odom Jr. Says Filmed Stage Version of Hamilton Will Be Released...Eventually

By Andrew Gans
Nov 08, 2019
 
The Tony winner also releases his new solo album Mr November 8.

On a recent episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live!, a viewer asked Tony-winning guest Leslie Odom, Jr. if there were any plans for a Hamilton movie.

The actor, who won a Tony for creating the role of Aaron Burr in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, didn't have information about a feature film, but provided some intel on the 2016 filming of the original cast.

“We shot it before we left,” said Odom, Jr. “They shot a version of it on stage. So that will come out eventually, I know for sure… They brought in cameras, they got in tight, they got in close-up. I haven't seen it, but I've heard from people who have seen it that it's really well done, really beautifully done.”

We'll just have to wait for it. Until then, watch the interview in the video above.

READ: Leslie Odom Jr. On Being of Service to Cynthia Erivo’s Harriet Tubman

Since departing the hip-hop musical phenomenon, Odom has starred on the big screen in Murder on the Orient Express and the Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet, which arrived in theatres nationwide November 1. He will hit the road with his new solo album Mr beginning spring 2020. The album officially drops November 8 from S-Curve Records/BMG; listen to a track here.

