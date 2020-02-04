Lin-Manuel Miranda to Executive Produce Sci-Fi Movie Musical Neptune Frost

The upcoming tick, tick...BOOM! director joins Ezra Miller and Saul Williams’ new project.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has signed on to executive produce the sci-fi movie musical Neptune Frost, from the minds of Ezra Miller (The Flash) and musician Saul Williams. Stephen Hendel (Fela!) will also serve as executive producer.

Deadline reports the project is the first from Miller and Williams’ new production company, MartyrLoserKin, which aims to create works that expand the boundaries of cinema while bringing visibility to queer, sustainable, and exploratory content. The musical tells the story of a computer hacker and a miner, whose baby is a virtual marvel. Filming is already taking place in Rwanda, with Williams writing and directing.

The news is the latest in a string of projects in Hollywood for Miranda, with Hamilton getting a theatrical release in 2021, the upcoming tick, tick,...BOOM! nearing production , and the movie adaptation of In the Heights getting released this summer .

