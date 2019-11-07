Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Co-Chair 2020 Met Gala

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Co-Chair 2020 Met Gala
By Emily Selleck
Nov 07, 2019
 
Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, and, of course, Anna Wintour are also behind the annual star-studded event.
The Wrong Man_MCC Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Lin-Manuel Miranda has already made the leap from Broadway into film and television, now he’s dipping his toes in the fashion world—and, like Hamilton, with an eye on the past.

The Tony, Olivier, and Pulitzer winner will co-chair the 2020 Met Gala alongside Louis Vutton Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière, Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour, and Oscar winners (and fellow movie musical alums) Emma Stone and Meryl Streep.

READ: Track All of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Ongoing and Upcoming Projects in Theatre, Film, and Television

In celebration of the Costume Institute’s 150th anniversary, the theme is “About Time: Fashion and Duration”, which according to the New York Times, is inspired in part by the novels of Virginia Woolf and the theories of the early-20th-century French philosopher Henri Bergson.

The gala will be held May 4, with the corresponding exhibition featuring 160 pieces of women’s fashion opening to the public May 7.

Miranda has a busy year ahead, directing and producing the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick Boom!, co-writing new music for Disney's The Little Mermaid, and producing the film adaptation of his Tony Award-winning musical In The Heights projects.

A host of Broadway stars have previously attended the annual event dubbed the biggest night in fashion, including Billy Porter, Bette Midler, Darren Criss, and Michael Urie.

READ: Inside Billy Porter’s 2019 Met Gala Look

Inside Opening Night of Freestyle Love Supreme with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and More

Inside Opening Night of Freestyle Love Supreme with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and More

60 PHOTOS
Aneesa Folds, Anthony Veneziale, and Christopher Jackson
Aneesa Folds, Anthony Veneziale, and Christopher Jackson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests_HR-3.jpg
Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Wayne Brady_HR.jpg
Wayne Brady Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wayne Brady_HR.jpg
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wayne Brady Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wayne Brady_HR-2.jpg
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wayne Brady Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests_HR-4.jpg
Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Daveed Diggs, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Bill Sherman, Aneesa Folds, and Anthony Veneziale
Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Daveed Diggs, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Bill Sherman, Aneesa Folds, and Anthony Veneziale Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests_HR-5.jpg
Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests_HR-6.jpg
Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests_HR-7.jpg
Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!