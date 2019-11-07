Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Co-Chair 2020 Met Gala

Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, and, of course, Anna Wintour are also behind the annual star-studded event.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has already made the leap from Broadway into film and television, now he’s dipping his toes in the fashion world—and, like Hamilton, with an eye on the past.

The Tony, Olivier, and Pulitzer winner will co-chair the 2020 Met Gala alongside Louis Vutton Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière, Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour, and Oscar winners (and fellow movie musical alums) Emma Stone and Meryl Streep.

In celebration of the Costume Institute’s 150th anniversary, the theme is “About Time: Fashion and Duration”, which according to the New York Times, is inspired in part by the novels of Virginia Woolf and the theories of the early-20th-century French philosopher Henri Bergson.

The gala will be held May 4, with the corresponding exhibition featuring 160 pieces of women’s fashion opening to the public May 7.

Miranda has a busy year ahead, directing and producing the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick Boom!, co-writing new music for Disney's The Little Mermaid, and producing the film adaptation of his Tony Award-winning musical In The Heights projects.

A host of Broadway stars have previously attended the annual event dubbed the biggest night in fashion, including Billy Porter, Bette Midler, Darren Criss, and Michael Urie.

