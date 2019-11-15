Listen to a New Song From David Foster’s Betty Boop Musical, Performed by Katharine McPhee

In this sneak peek, the Waitress star performs “Something to Shout About.”

In 2008, it was announced that David Foster was at work on a Broadway-aimed Betty Boop musical. He's since kept busy winning Grammys and writing music for a number of A-list artists, but on November 14, the Canadian composer released a new song from the show, featuring Waitress star (and his wife) Katharine McPhee.

Listen to the song, titled "Something to Shout About," in the new video above.

Foster, who is the recipient of numerous Grammys, is a producer, composer, and songwriter who has worked with Celine Dion, Madonna, Michael Buble, and Stevie Wonder. A documentary about his life and career, David Foster: Off the Record, was released in September.

As previously reported, McPhee will soon return to the role of Jenna in the Broadway production of Waitress. She will be the final Jenna on Broadway, beginning November 25 through to the show's final performance January 5, 2020.

