Listen to Ben Platt’s New Single ‘Rain’

By Ruthie Fierberg
Aug 23, 2019
 
The Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner belts out in his latest pop song.

Ben Platt continues his cross-over artist reign with the release of his latest single, “Rain,” which dropped at midnight August 23.

The actor, who won a 2016 Tony Award for his performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen, was also the youngest performer ever to win the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance. Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his debut solo album Sing to Me Instead earlier this year, following it up with a multi-city tour. Next, he’ll perform at Radio City Music Hall.

Platt is also the star of the upcoming Netflix show The Politician, alongside Jessica Lange, Gwenyth Paltrow, and his Dear Evan Hansen co-star Laura Dreyfuss. The show comes from creator Ryan Murphy and is the first series as part of his new deal with the streaming platform.

WATCH: Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, and Gwyneth Paltrow in New Trailer for The Politician

Listen to his latest track above. You can hear more from Platt here.

See Tony Nominee Ben Platt’s Sardi’s Caricature Revealed

See Tony Nominee Ben Platt’s Sardi’s Caricature Revealed

The cast and creatives of Dear Evan Hansen came out for the unveiling May 30.

19 PHOTOS
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_01_HR.jpg
Kelli O’Hara Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_02_HR.jpg
Ben Platt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_03_HR.jpg
Kelli O’Hara and Ben Platt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_04_HR.jpg
Max Klimavicius and Ben Platt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_05_HR.jpg
Max Klimavicius and Ben Platt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_06_HR.jpg
Ben Platt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_07_HR.jpg
Ben Platt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_08_HR.jpg
Ben Platt and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_10_HR.jpg
Ben Platt, Steven Levenson, and Will Roland Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_11_HR.jpg
Ben Platt with the cast and creative team of Dear Evan Hansen Joseph Marzullo/WENN
