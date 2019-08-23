Listen to Ben Platt’s New Single ‘Rain’

The Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner belts out in his latest pop song.

Ben Platt continues his cross-over artist reign with the release of his latest single, “Rain,” which dropped at midnight August 23.

The actor, who won a 2016 Tony Award for his performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen, was also the youngest performer ever to win the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance. Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his debut solo album Sing to Me Instead earlier this year, following it up with a multi-city tour. Next, he’ll perform at Radio City Music Hall.

Platt is also the star of the upcoming Netflix show The Politician, alongside Jessica Lange, Gwenyth Paltrow, and his Dear Evan Hansen co-star Laura Dreyfuss. The show comes from creator Ryan Murphy and is the first series as part of his new deal with the streaming platform.

Listen to his latest track above. You can hear more from Platt here.

