Listen to Laura Linney in New My Name Is Lucy Barton Audiobook

By Playbill Staff
Feb 25, 2020
The audiobook version is currently available from Penguin Random House Audio, as performances continue on Broadway.
Laura Linney in My Name Is Lucy Barton
Laura Linney in My Name Is Lucy Barton Matthew Murphy

Earlier this month, Penguin Random House Audio celebrated the audiobook release of My Name Is Lucy Barton, the Rona Munro monologue play adapted from Elizabeth Strout's best-selling novel. Laura Linney, who currently performs the play on Broadway, reprised her performance in the audio production.

"It was tricky," Linney told Entertainment Weekly regarding the new release. "I had been away from the play for a year when I did the recording, and in some ways that was probably a good thing. There’s a part of me that wishes I could’ve done it when I was further into the run, [when] I’m more facile with the language. But maybe it was better that I did it when I was a little far away from that. You just have to pitch things differently. You can’t perform it; you have to gently give it. You have to get more intimate with it, I think. I’m whispering in someone’s ear. I’m not talking to them as if they’re in the back row.”

In My Name Is Lucy Barton, Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find—much to her surprise—her mother at the foot of her bed. During the days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

Listen to an excerpt below.

The audiobook of My Name Is Lucy Barton is available from Apple Books, Audible, Google Play, and other platforms selling audiobooks.

Directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre, My Name Is Lucy Barton continues its limited Broadway engagement. The Manhattan Theatre Club and The London Theatre Company run officially opened January 15 and will wrap up February 29.

My Name Is Lucy Barton was previously seen in London. The original audiobook edition of Strout's novel is narrated by Kimberly Farr.

