Listen to Patti LuPone in a Clip From Thriller Podcast Passenger List

The series features the two-time Tony winner as a psychic who can communicate with the dead.

A clip from the Radiotopia podcast mystery thriller series Passenger List features two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone lending her vocal talents as psychic Mia Risal, who can speak to the dead.

Passenger List follows college student Kaitlin Le as she investigates the disappearance of Atlantic Flight 702, which was carrying 256 passengers from London to New York. Le’s twin brother was on the plane when it vanished.

Kaitlin Le is voiced by Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), with Rob Benedict (Supernatural) and Colin Morgan (Merlin) also featured. Passenger List is co-written and directed by Peabody winner John Scott Dryden (The Day That Lehman Died) and Lauren Shippen (The Bright Sessions). Additional writing comes from Mara Wilson (Matilda) and Kevin Rodriguez (Deadly Class), with sound design by Mark Henry Phillips (Serial, Homecoming).

In the clip below, Kaitlin confronts Mia Risal, known to her followers as “Psychic Witch.” Risal exited the plane before it took off, raising Kaitlin’s suspicion about the medium’s involvement in the disappearance.