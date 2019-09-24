Listen to Sam Smith and Judy Star Renée Zellweger Sing ‘Get Happy’

By Dan Meyer
Sep 24, 2019
 
The Judy Garland cover is featured on the soundtrack for the biopic, in theatres September 27.

Judy Garland fans and eager moviegoers can get a taste of Judy a few days before the film’s September 27 release; listen to the track “Get Happy,” featuring star Renée Zellweger and Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist Sam Smith, above.

Judy follows Garland’s later years, specifically her final string of performances at London’s Talk of the Town. Joining Oscar winner Zellweger in the film are Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, Broadway's The Glass Menagerie) as Mickie Deans, Jessie Buckley as Rosalyn Wilder, Michael Gambon as Bernard Delfont, and Gemma-Leah Devereux and Bella Ramsey as a young Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft.

The previously announced duet with Smith dropped ahead of the full soundtrack, available the same day as the film's premiere. Grammy nominee Rufus Wainwright, a noted Garland tributer, will also appear on the soundtrack, singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” with Zellweger.

Listen to “Get Happy” above and check out photos from upcoming Broadway headliner Harry Connick Jr.’s recent screening of Judy below.

Inside Judy Screening Hosted by Harry Connick Jr

10 PHOTOS
JudyNY_04.JPG
Renée Zellweger and Harry Connick Jr. Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
JudyNY_01.JPG
Renée Zellweger Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
JudyNY_03.JPG
Finn Wittrock Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
JudyNY_02.JPG
Finn Wittrock and Renée Zellweger Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
JudyNY_05.JPG
Adrienne Warren, Renée Zellweger, and Jessie Mueller Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
JudyNY_08.JPG
Finn Wittrock and Michael Urie Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
JudyNY_06.JPG
Renée Zellweger and Bernadette Peters Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
JudyNY_10.JPG
Bernadette Peters and Michael Urie Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
JudyNY_09.JPG
Max von Essen, Adam Kantor, Andy Truschinski, and Jessie Mueller Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
JudyNY_07.JPG
Rosie Perez, Annabella Sciorra, and Renée Zellweger Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
