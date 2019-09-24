Live Recording of Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley’s Feinstein’s/54 Below Concert Released This Fall

Broadway & Beyond is now available for pre-order from Broadway Records.

Broadway Records will soon release the live recording of Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley's 2017 concert series at Feinstein's/54 Below: Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Broadway & Beyond—Live at Feinstein's/54 Below. Taking their audience on a journey through the shows they both loved and on which they left their marks, the concerts marked the couple's final public performance together before Mazzie's passing.

The album, which will be available digitally and in stores October 18, is now available for pre-order at BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com.

The album features songs from Ragtime, Passion, The Full Monty, Curtains, The Visit, Kiss Me, Kate, and more. See a full track listing below.

The album benefits The Actor’s Fund, Cancer Support Community, and Tina’s Wish. Mazzie and Danieley are backed by Joseph Thalken on piano, Pete Donovan on bass, and Rich Rosensweig on drums. The album is produced by Michael J. Moritz Jr, associate produced by Brandon Leowit and executive produced by Broadway Records A&R Director Robbie Rozelle.

Track listing:

1. Intro / Trojan Women Medley: All The Way

2. Trojan Women Medley: When You Wish Upon a Star

3. Trojan Women Medley: The Glory of Love

4. “Welcome”

5. Hello Young Lovers

6. Younger Than Springtime / Carefully Taught

7. So In Love

8. You Walk With Me

9. Sondheim Suite: Happiness

10. Sondheim Suite: Good Thing Going

11. Sondheim Suite: Too Many Mornings

12. Sondheim Suite: Not a Day Goes By

13. Sondheim Suite: Move On

14. You, You, You

15. When Did I Fall in Love?

16. I Miss the Music

17. “Ovarian Cancer/HT”

18. And the World Goes ‘Round

19. Back to Before

20. “Thank you”

21. Opposite You

22. Our Love is Here to Stay

