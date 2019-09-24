Live Recording of Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley’s Feinstein’s/54 Below Concert Released This Fall

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cast Recordings & Albums   Live Recording of Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley’s Feinstein’s/54 Below Concert Released This Fall
By Olivia Clement
Sep 24, 2019
 
Broadway & Beyond is now available for pre-order from Broadway Records.
54_Below_Preview_Mat_2017_15_HR.jpg
Jason Danieley and Marin Mazzie Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway Records will soon release the live recording of Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley's 2017 concert series at Feinstein's/54 Below: Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Broadway & Beyond—Live at Feinstein's/54 Below. Taking their audience on a journey through the shows they both loved and on which they left their marks, the concerts marked the couple's final public performance together before Mazzie's passing.

The album, which will be available digitally and in stores October 18, is now available for pre-order at BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com.

READ: Marin Mazzie, Star of Ragtime and Passion, Dies at 57

The album features songs from Ragtime, Passion, The Full Monty, Curtains, The Visit, Kiss Me, Kate, and more. See a full track listing below.

The album benefits The Actor’s Fund, Cancer Support Community, and Tina’s Wish. Mazzie and Danieley are backed by Joseph Thalken on piano, Pete Donovan on bass, and Rich Rosensweig on drums. The album is produced by Michael J. Moritz Jr, associate produced by Brandon Leowit and executive produced by Broadway Records A&R Director Robbie Rozelle.

Track listing:
1. Intro / Trojan Women Medley: All The Way
2. Trojan Women Medley: When You Wish Upon a Star
3. Trojan Women Medley: The Glory of Love
4. “Welcome”
5. Hello Young Lovers
6. Younger Than Springtime / Carefully Taught
7. So In Love
8. You Walk With Me
9. Sondheim Suite: Happiness
10. Sondheim Suite: Good Thing Going
11. Sondheim Suite: Too Many Mornings
12. Sondheim Suite: Not a Day Goes By
13. Sondheim Suite: Move On
14. You, You, You
15. When Did I Fall in Love?
16. I Miss the Music
17. “Ovarian Cancer/HT”
18. And the World Goes ‘Round
19. Back to Before
20. “Thank you”
21. Opposite You
22. Our Love is Here to Stay

From Passion to The King and I: Look Back at Marin Mazzie on the Stage

From Passion to The King and I: Look Back at Marin Mazzie on the Stage

The beloved theatre veteran died September 13, surrounded by her family and friends, at 57.

32 PHOTOS
George Merritt, Brian Lane Green, and Marin Mazzie in <i>Big River</i>
George Merritt, Brian Lane Green, and Marin Mazzie in Big River Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
George Merritt, Brian Lane Green, and Marin Mazzie in <i>Big River</i>
George Merritt, Brian Lane Green, and Marin Mazzie in Big River Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Marin Mazzie and Daniel Jenkins in <i>Big River</i>
Marin Mazzie and Daniel Jenkins in Big River Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Marin Mazzie and Jere Shea
Marin Mazzie and Jere Shea in Passion
Jere Shea and Marin Mazzie
Jere Shea and Marin Mazzie in Passion
Donna Murphy, Marin Mazzie, and Jere Shea
Marin Mazzie and Jere Shea in Passion
Marin Mazzie
Marin Mazzie in Passion
Peter Friedman and Marin Mazzie in <i>Ragtime</i>
Peter Friedman and Marin Mazzie in Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
Marin Mazzie, Alex Strange, Lea Michele, and Peter Friedman in <i>Ragtime</i>
Marin Mazzie, Alex Strange, Lea Michele, and Peter Friedman in Ragtime Cathering Ashmore
Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Kiss Me, Kate
Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Kiss Me, Kate Photo by Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!