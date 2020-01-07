London Classic Theatre Picks Absurd Person Singular and Same Time, Next Year for 2020 Season

The touring theatrical company kicks off with the Alan Ayckbourn play February 25.

London Classic Theatre will celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2020 with Alan Ayckbourn’s Absurd Person Singular and Bernard Slade’s Same Time, Next Year.

The season begins February 25 at the Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne, England, with Ayckbourn’s comedy about social climbers. The production is helmed by London Classic Theatre Artistic Director Michael Cabot, with set design by Simon Scullion, costume design by Kate Lyons, and lighting design by Andy Grange, will perform at 24 venues through July 19.

Beginning September 2 is Slade’s '70s comedy Same Time, Next Year, which will open at Malvern Festival Theatre. Cabot directs again, with set and costume design by Bek Palmer and lighting design by Andy Grange. Casting for both tours will be announced at a later date.

Founded in 2000, London Classic Theatre began as a London Fringe outlet. Since then, it has produced 41 tours and visited over 250 venues.