London’s Boulevard Theatre Announces 2020 Season, Featuring Plays by Lucy Prebble, Cormac McCarthy, Athol Fugard, More

The new theatre officially launches October 24 with the U.K. premiere of Dave Malloy’s Ghost Quartet.

London's new Boulevard Theatre, which opens October 24 with the U.K. debut of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet, has announced its 2020 season in the heart of Soho in Walker's Court.

The London premiere of Cormac McCarthy’s The Sunset Limited will launch the new season, beginning performances January 16, 2020, prior to an official opening January 21. Directed by Terry Johnson, the play about redemption, faith, and free will continues through March 7. The play concerns two men who meet on a subway platform and how that chance encounter changes the trajectory of both of their lives.

The first London revival of Lucy Prebble's The Effect will follow, running March 19–May 30. Directed by Anthony Neilson, opening night is scheduled for March 25. The Effect, which won the Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Play when it opened at the National Theatre in 2012, places modern medicine under the microscope, examining the fallout from a collision between love and science.

Hello and Goodbye, from Tony-winning playwright Athol Fugard, will be seen June 4–July 25 with an official opening June 12. Directed by Yaël Farber, the play concerns siblings Johnny and Hester, who have not seen one another in 15 years. When Hester returns to claim the inheritance she believes to be rightfully hers, the siblings’ search for their legacy becomes a desperate pursuit for truth, understanding, and a future free from the shackles of their shared heritage.

Actor and director Kathy Burke will direct Billy Roche’s The Cavalcaders, which begins previews September 16 prior to an official opening September 24. The bittersweet story of music, memories, and moving on concerns cobbler Terry, whose shop features a piano; come closing time the workers transform into The Cavalcaders, a legendary local barbershop quartet. Performances continue through November 21.

Artistic Director Rachel Edwards said in a statement, “I can’t wait to finally open our doors in a few weeks’ time with the London premiere of Ghost Quartet. I can hear the team rehearsing in our beautiful new building and it already sounds fantastic. In the 2020 season, there is a wonderful mixture of plays that are notably different from one another. The same can be said of the exceptional directors that we are welcoming through our doors for the first time; Bill Buckhurst, Terry Johnson, Anthony Neilson, Yaël Farber, and Kathy Burke. It is a chance to explore, to experiment, and to understand the potential of this extraordinary new space. I am also delighted to announce that playwright Abbie Spallen will be the first Boulevard Theatre commission. With a distinct lack of female voices from Northern Ireland on the London stage, this commission feels timely, urgent and exciting.”

