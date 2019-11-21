London’s Waitress Sets Closing Date at the Adelphi Theatre

A U.K. tour of the Sara Bareilles musical will follow.

The London production of the hit Sara Bareilles musical Waitress will end its run July 4, 2020, at the Adelphi Theatre.

Following the West End run, the musical will embark on a U.K. and Ireland tour, making stops in Manchester, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Plymouth, Dartford, Eastbourne, Liverpool, Woking, Stoke, Ipswich, Aberdeen, Bristol, Canterbury, Dublin, Nottingham, Cardiff, Truro, Llandudno, Leeds, Hull, Southend, Wolverhampton, Oxford, Edinburgh, Southampton, Northampton, Crawley, Sunderland, Wimbledon, Bromley, and Sheffield. Following the tour, producers intend for the show to return to the West End.

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi March 7, 2019.

The London company is currently headed by Lucie Jones as Jenna, Hannah Tointon as Dawn, Sandra Marvin as Becky, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe. Joel Montague will step into the role of Ogie, succeeding Joe Sugg, December 2.

Composer Bareilles and Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), previously seen in the Broadway production, will once again star opposite each other when they join the London staging at the Adelphi beginning January 27, 2020.

Waitress features an original score by seven-time Grammy nominee Bareilles, a book by screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland), and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

In addition to the Broadway run, which closes January 5, 2020, Waitress can be seen in a North American tour, while a Netherlands tour recently found its Jenna in Willemijn Verkaik (Wicked).

Waitress is produced by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

