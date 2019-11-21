London’s Waitress Sets Closing Date at the Adelphi Theatre

London's Waitress Sets Closing Date at the Adelphi Theatre
By Andrew Gans
Nov 21, 2019
Buy Tickets to Waitress
 
A U.K. tour of the Sara Bareilles musical will follow.
Sara Bareilles
Sara Bareilles Josh Lehrer

The London production of the hit Sara Bareilles musical Waitress will end its run July 4, 2020, at the Adelphi Theatre.

Following the West End run, the musical will embark on a U.K. and Ireland tour, making stops in Manchester, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Plymouth, Dartford, Eastbourne, Liverpool, Woking, Stoke, Ipswich, Aberdeen, Bristol, Canterbury, Dublin, Nottingham, Cardiff, Truro, Llandudno, Leeds, Hull, Southend, Wolverhampton, Oxford, Edinburgh, Southampton, Northampton, Crawley, Sunderland, Wimbledon, Bromley, and Sheffield. Following the tour, producers intend for the show to return to the West End.

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi March 7, 2019.

The London company is currently headed by Lucie Jones as Jenna, Hannah Tointon as Dawn, Sandra Marvin as Becky, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe. Joel Montague will step into the role of Ogie, succeeding Joe Sugg, December 2.

Composer Bareilles and Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), previously seen in the Broadway production, will once again star opposite each other when they join the London staging at the Adelphi beginning January 27, 2020.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

Waitress features an original score by seven-time Grammy nominee Bareilles, a book by screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland), and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

In addition to the Broadway run, which closes January 5, 2020, Waitress can be seen in a North American tour, while a Netherlands tour recently found its Jenna in Willemijn Verkaik (Wicked).

Waitress is produced by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts, and Blake Harrison in London's Waitress

Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts, and Blake Harrison in London's Waitress

10 PHOTOS
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Marisha Wallace, Lucie Jones, and Ashley Roberts Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones and Cast Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts, and Marisha Wallace Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones and Cast Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
David Hunter and Lucie Jones Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Blake Harrison and Cast Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Black Harrison and Ashley Roberts Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ashley Roberts, Lucie Jones, and Marisha Wallace Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ashley Roberts and Blake Harrison Johan Persson
