London’s Wicked Will Welcome New Boq

The international hit musical continues at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.

The London production of the international hit musical Wicked will welcome Nicholas McLean to the company beginning January 20, 2020, at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.

McLean, who is currently playing Gary Coleman in the U.K. tour of Avenue Q, will step into the role of Boq. Idriss Kargbo will play his final performance in the role November 9. During the interim, from November 11–January 18, George Ure will return to the part.

The West End production is currently headed by Nikki Bentley as Elphaba, Helen Woolf as Glinda, Alistair Brammer as Fiyero, Kim Ismay as Madame Morrible, Andy Hockley as The Wizard, Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond, and Natasha Ferguson as Nessarose.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman.

Wicked features direction by Joe Mantello and musical staging by Wayne Cilento. The production also has scenic design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony Meola, projections by Elaine J. McCarthy, wig and hair design by Tom Watson, music supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, orchestrations by William David Brohn, and dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott.

Wicked is produced around the world by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone. The executive producer (U.K.) is Michael McCabe.



