Look Back at Broadway's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 13, 2019
 
The rock musical, starring Tony nominee Benjamin Walker, opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre October 13.
The cast of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson Joan Marcus

Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson opened on Broadway October 13, 2010, following a 2008 world premiere at the Center Theatre Group and an acclaimed Off-Broadway run at the Public Theater, where it was extended three times. Starring Tony Award nominee Benjamin Walker in the title role, the Broadway production played 26 previews and 94 performances before closing January 2, 2011.

With a book by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (book-director) and music and lyrics by the late Michael Friedman, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson tells the story of America's controversial seventh president to investigate the attraction and terrors of American populism, using a blend of outrageous comedy, anarchic theatricality and infectious emo rock.

Flip through photos of the production below:

The show opened October 13, 2010 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Benjamin Walker and cast
Benjamin Walker
Benjamin Walker
The cast of <i>Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson</i>
The cast of <i>Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson</i>
Ben Steinfeld and Benjamin Walker
Darren Goldstein, Lucas Near-Verbrugghe, Bryce Pinkham and Ben Steinfeld
The cast of <i>Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson</i>
Benjamin Walker
Benjamin Walker
Rounding out the cast were Tony Award nominee Kristine Nielsen, James Barry, Darren Goldstein, Greg Hildreth, Jeff Hiller, Lucas Near-Verbrugghe, Cameron Ocasio, Bryce Pinkham, Nadia Quinn, Maria ZElena Ramirez, Kate Cullen Roberts, Ben Steinfeld, and Emily Young.

The production featured choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Bart Fasbender.

