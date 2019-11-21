Look Back at Sarah Jessica Parker and Blythe Danner in The Commons of Pensacola

Look Back at Sarah Jessica Parker and Blythe Danner in The Commons of Pensacola
By Playbill Staff
Nov 21, 2019
 
The Amanda Peet-penned play opened Off-Broadway November 21, 2013.
Blythe Danner and Sarah Jessica Parker
Blythe Danner and Sarah Jessica Parker

Before Sarah Jessica Parker returns to the stage next spring in the Broadway revival of Plaza Suite, look back at her last stage appearance, in Off-Broadway's The Commons of Pensacola, which opened November 21, 2013.

Written by Amanda Peet and directed by Lynne Meadow (Wit, The Assembled Parties), The Commons of Pensacola also starred Emmy and Tony Award winner Blythe Danner, Zoe Levin, Ali Marsh, Michael Stahl-David, and Nilaja Sun.

After Judith (Danner) flees New York City for Florida when her husband's Wall Street scam becomes the latest scandal, her daughter, Becca (Parker), and Becca’s filmmaker boyfriend (Stahl-David) fly down for a visit that calls into questions everyone's motives.

Production Photos: The Commons of Pensacola (2013)

Production Photos: The Commons of Pensacola (2013)

6 PHOTOS
Blythe Danner and Nilaja Sun
Blythe Danner and Nilaja Sun
Nilaja Sun, Zoe Levin, Ali Marsh, Blythe Danner and Sarah Jessica Parker
Nilaja Sun, Zoe Levin, Ali Marsh, Blythe Danner and Sarah Jessica Parker
Blythe Danner and Sarah Jessica Parker
Blythe Danner and Sarah Jessica Parker
Blythe Danner and Sarah Jessica Parker
Blythe Danner and Sarah Jessica Parker
Zoe Levin and and Sarah Jessica Parker
Zoe Levin and and Sarah Jessica Parker
Michael Stahl-David and Sarah Jessica Parker
Michael Stahl-David and Sarah Jessica Parker
Share

The creative team for The Commons of Pensacola included Santo Loquasto (scenic design), Tom Broecker (costume design), Jason Lyons (lighting design), Jill BC Du Boff (sound design) and Thomas Schall (fight director).

