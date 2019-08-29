Mamma Mia! The Party Begins August 29 at London’s O2

The immersive production is set in a taverna on the island of Skopelos.

Mamma Mia! The Party, the immersive theatrical and dining experience, begins performances August 29 in a specially adapted venue within The O2.

The company includes Fed Zanni as Nikos, Steph Parry as Kate, Joanna Monro as Debbie, AJ Bentley as Adam, Julia Imbach as Kostantina, Elin König Andersson as Bella, Kimberly Powell as Nina, Pauline Stringer as Grandma, and Gregor Stewart as Fernando, with Linda John-Pierre playing Debbie at certain performances and Allie Ho Chee playing Bella at certain performances.

Also in the cast are Oscar Balmaseda, Jonathon Bentley, Molly Cleere, Jessica Spalis, Dawn Spence, and Matt Wesley. The musicians are John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Mark Pusey, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton, and Mark Pusey.

Set in a taverna on the island of Skopelos (where much of the 2008 movie adaptation was filmed), Mamma Mia! The Party concerns Nikos and his wife Kate, who run a restaurant with their family and friends. Told through dialogue and ABBA songs, the story evolves as guests sit at their tables enjoying a Greek meal. The evening ends with the main floor transforming into a 1970s disco, where audience members are welcome to stay to sing and dance to original ABBA recordings.

The production has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson) and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh, and Ulvaeus, adapted for the U.K. by Sandi Toksvig.

Mamma Mia! The Party, which opened in Stockholm in January 2016, is co-directed by Roine Söderlundh and Stacey Haynes, with sets by Bengt Fröderberg, costumes by Annsofi Nyberg, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

(Updated August 29, 2019)