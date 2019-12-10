Matthew Amendt and Stephanie Berry to Take on Title Roles in Off-Broadway Dracula and Frankenstein Cycle

Off-Broadway News   Matthew Amendt and Stephanie Berry to Take on Title Roles in Off-Broadway Dracula and Frankenstein Cycle
By Ryan McPhee
Dec 10, 2019
 
Classic Stage Company will present the two gothic tales in early 2020.
Matthew Amendt and Stephanie Berry
Classic Stage Company has assembled its performers and designers for its upcoming repertory cycle of Dracula and Frankenstein. The two gothic stories will be presented at the Off-Broadway venue January 14–March 15, 2020.

Matthew Amendt (Bernhardt/Hamlet) will play the title role in Kate Hamill’s reimagining of Dracula. Sarna Lapine directs a cast that will also include Laura Baranik (Sense and Sensibility) as Druscilla, Michael Crane (Gloria) as Jonathan Harker, Kelley Curran (Mother of the Maid) as Mina Harker, Jessica Frances Dukes (Ozark) as Doctor Van Helsing, Kate Hamill (Sense and Sensibility) as Renfield, Lori Laing (Iron Fist) as Marilla, Jamie Ann Romero (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Lucy Westenra, and Matthew Saldivar (Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Seward.

Meanwhile, Frankenstein will be presented as a two-hander, with Timothy Douglas directing the Tristan Bernays adaptation. Stephanie Berry (Gloria: A Life) will play both Frankenstein and the eponymous The Creature, with Rob Morrison (Avenue Q) as The Chorus.

The stagings will feature sets by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle, costumes by Toni-Leslie James (Frankenstein) and Robert Perdziola (Dracula), lighting by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Leon Rothenberg. Casting is by Telsey + Co.

