Mean Girls’ Casts Catherine Brunell to Replace Company-Bound Jennifer Simard

The Broadway alum will pull triple-duty as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.
Broadway alum Catherine Brunell will star as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George in Mean Girls beginning December 11. Brunell will pull triple duty as the three adult female characters in the musical: Cady’s mom, Cady’s teacher, and Regina’s mom.
Mean Girls opened in 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre with a book by Tuna Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw The current cast includes Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, and Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels.