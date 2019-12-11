Mean Girls’ Casts Catherine Brunell to Replace Company-Bound Jennifer Simard

By Dan Meyer
Dec 11, 2019
The Broadway alum will pull triple-duty as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.
Catherine Brunell
Catherine Brunell

Broadway alum Catherine Brunell will star as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George in Mean Girls beginning December 11. Brunell will pull triple duty as the three adult female characters in the musical: Cady’s mom, Cady’s teacher, and Regina’s mom.

Brunell has appeared on the Great White Way in Something Rotten! as Portia, Les Misérables as Eponine, and Thoroughly Modern Millie as Cora in the original Broadway cast, among others.

Jennifer Simard, who played her last performance in the roles December 8, is leaving to play Sarah in the upcoming Broadway revival of Company. The roles were originally played by Kerry Butler, who now stars as Barbara in Beetlejuice.

Mean Girls opened in 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre with a book by Tuna Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw The current cast includes Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, and Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels.

