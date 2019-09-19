Moulin Rouge! Musical to Launch National Tour in 2020

The stage adaptation of the 2001 film made its Broadway premiere this summer.

Following a splashy official opening at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre, Moulin Rouge! is poised to embark on a national tour.

The stage adaptation of the Baz Luhrmann movie will kick off its traveling production in November 2020 at New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre, following an official opening with a 10-week engagement at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Additional information, including a complete itinerary and casting, will be announced later.

The show, featuring a book by John Logan, premiered last year in Boston and incorporates original songs and pop standards heard in the film, as well as familiar tunes released in the 17 years since the star-crossed lovers first hit the screen, including Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance," Sia's "Chandelier," Beyoncé's "Single Ladies," and Katy Perry's "Firework." The Original Broadway Cast Recording featuring these tracks and more dropped August 30.

The Alex Timbers-helmed production features choreography by Sonya Tayeh, orchestrations by music supervisor Justin Levine, sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski.

