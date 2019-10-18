National Tour of A Bronx Tale Launches October 18

By Andrew Gans
Oct 18, 2019
 
The production, featuring American Idol winner Nick Fradiani, kicks off in Elmira, New York.
Chazz Palminteri and Nick Fradiani
The 2019–2020 North American tour of the Broadway musical A Bronx Tale launches October 18–19 with technical rehearsals in Elmira, New York, at the Clemens Center before officially opening October 22 at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut. The non-Equity production will subsequently embark on a 22-week tour to over 30 cities, including Detroit, Orlando, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Durham, West Palm Beach, Omaha, Costa Mesa, Sacramento, and Austin.

Nick Fradiani, the 2015 American Idol winner, plays Lorenzo with Jeff Brooks as Sonny, Alec Nevin as Calogero, Kayla Jenerson as Jane, Stefanie Londino as Rosina, and George Vickers V as Tyrone.

The cast also includes Anthony Cipolla and Trey Alexander Murphy, who play Young Calogero, with Martin Bonventre, Hallie Brevetti, Lauren Celentano, Tyler Dema, Bryan Dougherty, Adam Grabau, Mairys Joaquin, Breia Kelley, Christopher Miles, Brett Pederson, Dan Rosenbaum, Benjamin Sears, Mark Sippel, Johanna Taylor, Shaun Leslie Thomas, Joey Trombino, Darius Vines, Rhys Williams, and Nathan Wright.

Based on the original Broadway direction by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks, the tour features direction by Stephen Edlund with choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo. A Bronx Tale has a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy winner and Oscar and Tony nominee Glenn Slater.

Based on the solo show that inspired the film of the same name, the musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

The production also features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, casting by Stewart/Whitley, and fight coordination by Robert Westley. Music supervision and arrangements are by Ron Melrose, and orchestrations are by Doug Besterman.

A Bronx Tale premiered at the Tony–winning Paper Mill Playhouse in spring 2016 and subsequently opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre December 1, 2016. The show ended its Broadway run August 5, 2018, having played 700 performances.

(Updated October 18, 2019)

