National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s Next Show Will Be The Sorceress

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s Next Show Will Be The Sorceress
By Olivia Clement
Oct 21, 2019
Buy Tickets to Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
 
The company behind the acclaimed Yiddish Fiddler will debut its new project in December.
The Sorceress NYTF key art

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF), the company behind the long-running, acclaimed Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, will next present The Sorceress (Di Kishefmakherin) at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, December 1–29. The musical Yiddish fantasy, written in 1878, follows a young heroine, her fiancé, a devious stepmother, and a scheming witch.

The Sorceress was written by Avrom Goldfaden. The NYTF production will be directed by Motl Didner, choreographed by Merete Muenter, with musical direction by Zalmen Mlotek. D. Zisl Slepovitch will provide additional orchestrations and arrangements.

READ: Why You Need to Hear Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

The revival will star Rachel Botchan, Jonathan Brody, Jazmin Gorsline, Josh Kohane, Bruce Rebold, Steve Sterner, and Mikhl Yashinsky.

Rounding out the cast are Mark Alpert, Dani Apple, Rebecca Brudner, Samuel Druhora, Peter Gosik, Dylan Seders Hoffman, Sam Kronenfeld, Riley McFarland, Lexi Rabadi , Hannah D. Scott, Doug Shapiro, and Lorin Zackular.

The production stage manager for The Sorceress is Eileen F. Haggerty, the assistant stage manager is Alex Kesner, the company manager/casting director is Jamibeth Margolis, CSA, and the associate company manager is Emily Snyder. The musical's fully restored orchestrations are based, in part, on pre-Holocaust musical arrangements which were saved from destruction by the Nazis by the “Paper Brigade” of the YIVO in Vilna.

READ: Why Off-Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof Is the Most Authentic Production You’ll See

NYTF's production of Fiddler in Yiddish originally opened July 15, 2018, in the Edmond J. Safra Theatre at the Museum and extended four times before transferring to Off-Broadway’s Stage 42. Performances continue Off-Broadway; watch highlights from the production below.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!