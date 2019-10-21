National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s Next Show Will Be The Sorceress

The company behind the acclaimed Yiddish Fiddler will debut its new project in December.

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF), the company behind the long-running, acclaimed Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, will next present The Sorceress (Di Kishefmakherin) at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, December 1–29. The musical Yiddish fantasy, written in 1878, follows a young heroine, her fiancé, a devious stepmother, and a scheming witch.

The Sorceress was written by Avrom Goldfaden. The NYTF production will be directed by Motl Didner, choreographed by Merete Muenter, with musical direction by Zalmen Mlotek. D. Zisl Slepovitch will provide additional orchestrations and arrangements.

The revival will star Rachel Botchan, Jonathan Brody, Jazmin Gorsline, Josh Kohane, Bruce Rebold, Steve Sterner, and Mikhl Yashinsky.

Rounding out the cast are Mark Alpert, Dani Apple, Rebecca Brudner, Samuel Druhora, Peter Gosik, Dylan Seders Hoffman, Sam Kronenfeld, Riley McFarland, Lexi Rabadi , Hannah D. Scott, Doug Shapiro, and Lorin Zackular.

The production stage manager for The Sorceress is Eileen F. Haggerty, the assistant stage manager is Alex Kesner, the company manager/casting director is Jamibeth Margolis, CSA, and the associate company manager is Emily Snyder. The musical's fully restored orchestrations are based, in part, on pre-Holocaust musical arrangements which were saved from destruction by the Nazis by the “Paper Brigade” of the YIVO in Vilna.

NYTF's production of Fiddler in Yiddish originally opened July 15, 2018, in the Edmond J. Safra Theatre at the Museum and extended four times before transferring to Off-Broadway’s Stage 42. Performances continue Off-Broadway; watch highlights from the production below.

