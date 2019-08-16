New National Tour of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown Will Launch in 2020

Michael Unger will direct the tour, which celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Peanuts comic strip.

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of Charles M. Schulz’ Peanuts comic strip, Peanuts Worldwide and RWS Entertainment Group will present a new national tour of the Broadway musical You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

Directed by Michael Unger, the tour will feature new orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg, music supervision by Eric Svejcar, set, costume, and prop design by RWS Wardrobe and Design Lab, lighting design by Craig Stelzenmuller, and casting by Binder Casting. Additional creative team, cast members, and tour stops will be announced at a later date.

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown has a book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner. The show opened Off-Broadway in 1967 and then premiered on Broadway at the Golden Theatre in 1971. The show was revived at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre in 1999 with additional material written by Andrew Lippa and Michael Mayer, directed by Mayer and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Kristin Chenoweth earned a Tony for her portrayal of Sally Brown.

In 2016, Unger directed the York Theatre Company's Off-Broadway production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, the first to feature professional children with Broadway experience in the roles of the characters.

Click Here to See a Full List of Announced and Upcoming National Tours

In a statement, Unger said, “I was honored when the producers approached me about directing a re-imagined version of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. The Peanuts characters have been a part of our lives for generations, entertaining and inspiring people, young and not-so-young alike. The point of departure for our production is an homage to Schulz. We will also be using video technology to feature Schulz's drawings in a unique way, so that his familiar artistry is ever-present, ever-changing, and ever-delightful. I am ecstatic to revisit one of my favorite musicals and bring this new interpretation to thousands of families around the country.”

In the musical, Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroeder, Snoopy, and, Charlie Brown navigate their daily struggles with humor and charm and, in the end, learn what happiness is all about. Songs include “Happiness,” “My New Philosophy,” “My Blanket and Me,” and “Suppertime.”

For additional information, visit CharlieBrownTour.com.

