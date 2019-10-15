New York Stage and Film Unveils Fall Reading Series Lineup

The programming will showcase new plays by Jessica Huang, Majkin Holmquist, and Keelay Gipson.

New York Stage and Film kicked off its fall Reading Series last month with a staged reading of Senator Bill Bradley’s Moving Forward, and will continue with three more readings through November. All readings are held at The Glicker-Milstein Theater at The Diana Center at Barnard College.

Completing the lineup are Tent Revival by Majkin Holmquist (October 28), Mother of Exiles by Jessica Huang (November 4), and The Lost Or, How To Just B by Keelay Gipson (November 18).

On November 22, Stage and Film, in collaboration with New York Theatre Salon, will also host a panel at the DGF Musical Hall exploring the ways various religions are portrayed on stage. Playwright Holmquist will be joined by other, yet-to-be-announced panelists.

Check out the full lineup for the reading series below; tickets are free and can be reserved here.

Tent Revival

By Majkin Holmquist, directed by Teddy Bergman

October 28 at 7 PM

The story of Ida, a young woman on the road with her parents as they preach the good word during the faith-healing revivalist tradition of the mid-20th century. While they spread miracles from one small Kansas town to another, Ida wrestles with doubt and struggles to find her own voice on the wide midwestern plains.

Mother of Exiles

By Jessica Huang, directed by Tyne Rafaeli

November 4 at 7 PM

In 1898 California, a pregnant Eddie Loi faces deportation. In 1998 Miami, her grandson Braulio decides who stays and who goes. In 2098 somewhere on the ocean, their descendants sail toward a new country, fleeing climate crisis. Mother of Exiles follows the Loi family’s journey through America across 200 years, as they are ushered along by the spirits of their ancestors.

The Lost Or, How To Just B

By Keelay Gipson, directed by Rad Pereira

November 18 at 7 PM

The Lost Or, How To Just B is a story about a Black boy trying to find his wings when the world tells him he has none. And Love. Told through hip hop and spoken word, we follow B as he discovers himself, through the city that raised him and the city he has never known.