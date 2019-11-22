Noël Coward: Art & Style Exhibit Will Be Presented at London’s Guildhall Art Gallery

The exhibition, celebrating the late playwright and composer’s impact on fashion and culture, will launch in July 2020.

The Noël Coward Foundation and the City of London Corporation will present the new exhibit Noël Coward: Art & Style at London's Guildhall Art Gallery next year.

Presented in partnership with the Noël Coward Archive Trust, the exhibit will run July 17, 2020–January 10, 2021.

Noël Coward: Art & Style will celebrate the visual side of Coward’s life, including never-before-seen materials from the Coward Archive. The exhibition demonstrates the impact the late playwright and composer and his creative circle had on the fashion and culture of his time, and how his legacy and influence still resonate today.

The exhibition marks the 100th anniversary of Coward’s West End debut as a 19-year-old playwright. Further details will be announced in the New Year.

See What Is Scheduled to Perform in London