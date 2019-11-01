November PLAYBILLder Spotlight: The Greenhill School in Addison, Texas

We're shining a light on schools and community organizations that bring Playbill programs to their local productions with PLAYBILLder.

Located near the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex in Addison, Texas, Greenhill School is a private co-educational school with students from preschool through 12th grade. Greenhill values diversity and inclusion across all educational disciplines, including their flourishing fine arts programs.

For Head of Fine Arts Terry Martin, this focus on diversity is as much about the community of students that Greenhill fosters as it is about the types of plays and musicals they select.

"We strive to select shows that will best serve and showcase our student population, and that gives our students and audiences the opportunity to receive or contemplate a message we feel has some relevance to our community and society at large."

This ethos has led to productions to school theatre mainstays like Almost Maine and The Drowsy Chaperone alongside works like Our Country's Good, Timberlake Wertenbaker's 1988 play about a group of convicts putting on a play in a 16th-century penal colony in New South Wales (now Australia) that explores themes like sexuality, crime and punishment, and the humanizing power of theatre.

And Martin has seen the effects of Greenhill's theatre education firsthand.

"Greenhill graduates regularly return to campus to share how theatre has impacted their lives. Self-confidence developed by participating in a production enables them to excel in all aspects fo their educational and professional journey. These alumni want the students to know that the skills developed by participating in theatre will serve them beyond the boundaries of Greenhill School."

Greenhill helps inspire that confidence by giving students professional-level productions, with expertly designed and crafted physical productions (created in collaboration with students), and a professional Broadway-quality Playbill program created with PLAYBILLder.

"Being in an authentic Playbill program means a lot to our students and makes them feel part of a broader industry beyond Greenhill," says Martin. Parents, of course, love to have the programs as a keepsake, and with the Playbill brand, the programs are more impressive. We almost always include student headshots in our Playbill programs, making them a wonderful momento that will be treasured for years."

Martin shared that PLAYBILLder has also helped streamline Greenhill's program creation process: "Our programs used to be created in house from scratch and often in different sizes and layouts. PLAYBILLder's templates make it easy to smoothly and seamlessly create our programs and maintain consistency, and to stay on budget as well."

For more information, visit Greenhill.org.

Have you ever wanted to make your own Playbill program for a local production or event? Whether you’re building a full professional program for a high school or community theatre show or just making a fun program for an especially theatrical wedding or birthday party, PLAYBILLder makes creating authentic Broadway-quality Playbill programs easy and fast. Visit PLAYBILLder.com to get started.