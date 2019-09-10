Original Off-Broadway Cast to Perform A Strange Loop in Concert at Joe’s Pub

By Dan Meyer
Sep 10, 2019
 
The performers will reunite to celebrate the release of the musical's cast album.
James Jackson, Jr., John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison, and L Morgan Lee Joan Marcus

Fans who missed out on the chance to see Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop Off-Broadway will get a second chance when the stars of the show perform live at Joe’s Pub October 14.

The performance will celebrate the release of the original cast recording of the acclaimed musical, available digitally September 27 on the Yellow Sound label. The musical debuted earlier this year at Playwrights Horizons in association with Page 73.

The album features 17 songs from the show, which starred Larry Owens as Usher, with Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison and Jason Veasey as various thoughts and characters in Usher’s head.

READ: Michael R. Jackson Gets Deeply Personal With His Musical A Strange Loop

Jackson wrote the book, music, and lyrics for the musical that explores the thoughts of a black, queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer composer working a job he hates while writing his original musical.

A Strange Loop was helmed by upcoming The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical director Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly.

Production Photos: A Strange Loop at Playwrights Horizons

Production Photos: A Strange Loop at Playwrights Horizons

10 PHOTOS
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jason Veasey and Larry Owens Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
James Jackson, Jr., John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison, and L Morgan Lee Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Larry Owens and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Antwayn Hopper and Larry Owens Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
James Jackson, Jr., Larry Owens, L Morgan Lee, and Antwayn Hopper Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
John-Andrew Morrison and Larry Owens Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
John-Andrew Morrison, L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, and James Jackson, Jr. Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Larry Owens and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
