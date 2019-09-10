Original Off-Broadway Cast to Perform A Strange Loop in Concert at Joe’s Pub

The performers will reunite to celebrate the release of the musical's cast album.

Fans who missed out on the chance to see Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop Off-Broadway will get a second chance when the stars of the show perform live at Joe’s Pub October 14.

The performance will celebrate the release of the original cast recording of the acclaimed musical, available digitally September 27 on the Yellow Sound label. The musical debuted earlier this year at Playwrights Horizons in association with Page 73.

The album features 17 songs from the show, which starred Larry Owens as Usher, with Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison and Jason Veasey as various thoughts and characters in Usher’s head.

Jackson wrote the book, music, and lyrics for the musical that explores the thoughts of a black, queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer composer working a job he hates while writing his original musical.

A Strange Loop was helmed by upcoming The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical director Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly.

