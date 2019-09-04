Patti LuPone Heads to Hollywood in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Patti LuPone Heads to Hollywood in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series
By Dan Meyer
Sep 04, 2019
 
The two-time Tony winner joins Holland Taylor in Murphy’s upcoming show for the streaming giant.
Patti Lupone and the New York Philharmonic_2019_X_HR
Patti LuPone Fadi Kheir

Two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone has landed a role in mega-producer Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series, Hollywood.

In a Time Magazine profile, Murphy divulged that LuPone will join previously announced Tony nominee Holland Taylor (Ann) in his original series about Tinseltown’s relationship with the sex industry over the years. According to the Glee creator, it’s about “how absolutely everything has changed and nothing has changed.”

This is not LuPone’s first time working with Murphy. She appeared on Glee as herself, American Horror Story: Coven as a religious fanatic, and Season 2 of Pose as an uptight real estate broker.

READ: 10-Part A Chorus Line Netflix Series in the Works From Ryan Murphy

Hollywood is anticipated to debut on the streaming service in May 2020 as part of Murphy's deal with Netflix, which includes this months The Politician, starring Ben Platt. Also due from Murphy in 2020 are the film adaptations of The Boys in the Band (starring the recent Broadway cast) and The Prom, featuring Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep.

Murphy still has ties to Fox, where he launched a phenomenon with AHS and American Crime Story. The third installation of the latter will follow the Monica Lewinsky scandal, starring Beanie Feldstein and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford.

Patti LuPone on Broadway

Patti LuPone on Broadway

Patti LuPone on Broadway opened at The Walter Kerr Theatre on Oct 12, 1995.

4 PHOTOS
Patti LuPone, Byron Motley, Josef Powell, Gene Van Buren, and John West
Patti LuPone, Byron Motley, Josef Powell, Gene Van Buren, and John West Leslie Burke
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone Leslie Burke
Patti LuPone, Byron Motley, Josef Powell, Gene Van Buren, and John West
Patti LuPone, Byron Motley, Josef Powell, Gene Van Buren, and John West Leslie Burke
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone Leslie Burke
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!