Patti Murin and Colin Donnell to Star in Hallmark Winterfest Movie Love on Iceland

By Logan Culwell-Block
Nov 20, 2019
 
The married Broadway favorites are currently filming on location.
Frozen_Broadway_Opening_Night_Party_2018_25_HR.jpg
Colin Donnell and Patti Murin Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Frozen star Patti Murin may be leaving Arendelle next year, but she's vacationing to a different Ice-land this winter in Hallmark's Love on Iceland. Murin co-stars with husband and fellow Broadway alum Colin Donnell in the romantic comedy, currently in production and scheduled to debut on the cable network January 25, 2020.

Murin plays Chloe, a podcast creator who spontaneously travels to Iceland with college friends to find ideas for new podcasts. Chloe unexpectedly runs into her ex, Charlie (Donnell), which leads to new beginnings. Empire and Nashville star Kaitlin Doubleday will co-star.

Love on Iceland will be the second Hallmark movie for Murin in short order; she stars in Holiday for Heroes, which premiered on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries November 8. Previous Broadway credits include Lysistrata Jones and Xanadu. Donnell, last seen on Broadway in Violet, has since been a regular on a string of TV series, including Arrow, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and The Affair.

The couple, who met in 2007 and started dating in 2013 while co-starring in the Public Theater's Love's Labour's Lost musical, married in 2015.

Getting Into Character With Frozen’s Patti Murin

Getting Into Character With Frozen’s Patti Murin

Follow Broadway’s Princess Anna through her pre-show routine as she gets ready to step out onto the St. James Theatre stage.

23 PHOTOS
<i>Frozen </i>at the St. James Theatre
Frozen at the St. James Theatre Jenny Anderson
Frozen_Broadway_Patti_Murin_Getting_Into_Character_2018_HR
Patti Murin's dressing room Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_Broadway_Patti_Murin_Getting_Into_Character_2018_HR
Patti Murin starts the process of getting into character with makeup. Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_Broadway_Patti_Murin_Getting_Into_Character_2018_HR
Makeup and tea Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_Broadway_Patti_Murin_Getting_Into_Character_2018_HR
Murin applies eyeliner. Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_Broadway_Patti_Murin_Getting_Into_Character_2018_HR
Makeup Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_Broadway_Patti_Murin_Getting_Into_Character_2018_HR
Murin is all smiles. Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_Broadway_Patti_Murin_Getting_Into_Character_2018_HR
Hair and Makeup Supervisor Tyrel Martori puts Murin’s hair in pin curls in preparation for her wig. Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_Broadway_Patti_Murin_Getting_Into_Character_2018_HR
Martori and Murin complete an important pre-show ritual: basking in the mist of the makeup setting spray together. Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_Broadway_Patti_Murin_Getting_Into_Character_2018_HR
Before putting on her Anna wig, Murin preps her microphone pack. Marc J. Franklin
