Patti Murin and Colin Donnell to Star in Hallmark Winterfest Movie Love on Iceland

The married Broadway favorites are currently filming on location.

Frozen star Patti Murin may be leaving Arendelle next year, but she's vacationing to a different Ice-land this winter in Hallmark's Love on Iceland. Murin co-stars with husband and fellow Broadway alum Colin Donnell in the romantic comedy, currently in production and scheduled to debut on the cable network January 25, 2020.

Murin plays Chloe, a podcast creator who spontaneously travels to Iceland with college friends to find ideas for new podcasts. Chloe unexpectedly runs into her ex, Charlie (Donnell), which leads to new beginnings. Empire and Nashville star Kaitlin Doubleday will co-star.

Love on Iceland will be the second Hallmark movie for Murin in short order; she stars in Holiday for Heroes, which premiered on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries November 8. Previous Broadway credits include Lysistrata Jones and Xanadu. Donnell, last seen on Broadway in Violet, has since been a regular on a string of TV series, including Arrow, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and The Affair.

The couple, who met in 2007 and started dating in 2013 while co-starring in the Public Theater's Love's Labour's Lost musical, married in 2015.

