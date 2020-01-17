Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman to Reunite for European Premiere of Indecent at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory

By Olivia Clement
Jan 17, 2020
 
The 2020 spring season lineup also includes Alan Bennett’s Habeas Corpus, directed by Patrick Marber.
Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman
London's Menier Chocolate Factory will kick off its spring programming with the European premiere of Paula Vogel’s Indecent, reuniting the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright with the play's Tony-winning director, Rebecca Taichman. The 2020 lineup also includes Alan Bennett’s Habeas Corpus, directed by Patrick Marber.

Indecent will run March 13–May 9. In Vogel's Tony-nominated play with music, we follow the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform Sholem Asch's The God of Vengeance. A play about love, immigration, and the place of art in the world, Indecent was seen on Broadway in 2017 following an Off-Broadway premiere at the Vineyard Theatre.

Beginning May 15 and running through July 4, the Menier will present Bennett’s Habeas Corpus. Family, friends, and the quest for sexual pleasures of the body are the ruling passions in this dark and satirical play from The History Boys playwright.

In March the Menier Chocolate Factory production of The Boy Friend transfers to The Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, with Kelsey Grammer as Lord Brockhurst, and its co-production with Chichester Festival Theatre of Laura Wade’s The Watsons will open for a limited season at the Harold Pinter Theatre in May.


