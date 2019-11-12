Paula Vogel's Adaptation of They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?, His Dark Materials Prequel, More Heading to London

Four productions have been announced for Bridge Theatre's 2020–2021 season.

Four productions will make up Bridge Theatre 2020–2021 season, including Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel’s new stage adaptation of They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?.

In addition, the London theatre will mount Caryl Churchill’s play A Number, a new staging of Philip Pullman’s The Book of Dust—La Belle Sauvage, and Henrik Ibsen’s John Gabriel Borkman, with upcoming Broadway star of The Lehman Trilogy Simon Russell Beale in the title role.

They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? is directed by Marianne Elliott (London's current Death of a Salesman, Broadway's upcoming Company) and Tony-nominated choreographer Steven Hoggett (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time). Previews will begin October 31, 2020, ahead of a November 17 opening. The production will feature designs by Bob Crowley and music by Charlotte and Mike Truman. Casting will be announced at a later date. For the Bridge Theatre production, the venue will be transformed into a 1930s dance hall, with seating available offering audiences the chance to join in the show.

Vogel’s play is based on Horace McCoy’s story of ambition, desperation, and determination. The playwright received the Pulitzer Prize for her play How I Learned to Drive, which returns to Broadway in March 2020 with original cast members Mary-Louise Parker and Robert Morse.

Prior to They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? is the revival of A Number, starring Roger Allam (Royal Shakespeare Company’s Les Misérables) and Colin Morgan (Old Vic’s All My Sons). Directed by Polly Findlay, the play follows a man who discovers he is a clone, just one of several identical copies, and confronts his creator. Previews begin February 14 ahead of a February 19 opening, with set and costume design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting by Peter Mumford, sound by Carolyn Downing, music by Marc Tritschler, and casting by Robert Sterne.

Following that is Bryony Lavery’s stage adaptation of Philip Pullman’s The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage, directed by former National Theatre Director Nicholas Hytner (The History of Boys, Hamlet). Previews begin July 11, with an opening date set for July 23. The story is a prequel to the His Dark Materials trilogy, taking place twelve years earlier in the vast world Pullman created. The production features set and costume designs by Bob Crowley, video designs by Luke Halls, lighting design by Bruno Poet, puppetry by Barnaby Dixon, and music by Grant Olding. The associate directors are Emily Burns and James Cousins, who is also movement director. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Closing out the season will be Ibsen's John Gabriel Borkman. Nicholas Hytner directs this staging, adapted by Lucinda Coxon. Previews begin February 11, 2021, ahead of a February 18 opening. Vicki Mortimer serves as set and costume designer with additional casting and a full creative team to be announced at a later date.