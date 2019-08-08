Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks Bad Haircuts, Foxes, and Bringing Fleabag Back for Season 2

The Emmy-nominated Fleabag creator-star sat down with Jimmy Fallon August 7.

Haircuts are everything—just ask Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In an interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon August 7, the Fleabag star shared that a terrible haircut in her own life inspired a scene in season 2.

“I got a dramatic haircut before I started filming Fleabag one,” said Waller-Bridge. “I have this tiny Lego hair, so I called my sister, I was really over dramatic. But she picked up the phone and was like, ‘OK this is really serious, I’m coming over.’” Turns out the hair was fine—but it led to the writer creating the scene in Season 2 when Fleabag defends her sister’s terrible haircut. Watch the haircut chat and a clip from Season 2 above.

Fallon also discussed Waller-Bridge’s outstanding achievements in the past year—such as becoming only the second person to ever be nominated for Outstanding Drama (Killing Eve) and Comedy Series (Fleabag) in the same year. The performer-writer-showrunner earned four nominations, with Killing Eve earning nine total and Fleabag 11.

In the clip below, Waller-Bridge talks about why she was hesitant to bring back Fleabag for a second season and how naive she was thinking she could direct a couple of live foxes for the final episode.

