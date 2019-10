Playbill Asked, You Answered: What Would You Choose for These 21 More Broadway-Themed Would You Rather’s?

Playbill's social media followers shared their own Broadway-style rounds of would you rather.

Playbill asked our social media followers to send in their own Broadway-themed would you rathers—see 21 of the ones they shared with us below.

We Asked You Answered: What Would You Choose for These 21 More Broadway-Themed Would You Rather’s? We Asked You Answered: What Would You Choose for These 21 More Broadway-Themed Would You Rather’s? 21 PHOTOS read: What Would You Choose for These 18 Broadway-Themed 'Would You Rather' Questions?