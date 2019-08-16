Playbill Playlist: All the Songs in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

While fans wait for the Broadway cast album to drop, listen to the original artists sing the songs that make this wild score.

The company of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! is set to release a cast album this fall, but music in the new mega-musical is too good to wait until then. Music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Justin Levine used over 70 pop songs in the construction of the jukebox score. Completely re-imagined for the stage (and the love story of Satine and Christian), you haven’t lived until you’ve heard Karen Olivo sing Katy Perry”s “Firework” or Aaron Tveit sing “Roxanne” by The Police.

Because we can’t-can’t-can’t wait until the album drop, we put together a playlist of every song in Moulin Rouge! so you could hear them in their original forms. Sure, you might have to wait until that cast recording drops to hear the brilliant mashups, but we won’t say no to an extra chance to listen to Gaga and Britney.

