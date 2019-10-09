Present Laughter and Fleabag’s Andrew Scott on Hot Priest, Shakespeare, and More

The stage and screen favorite dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert October 8.

Stage and screen star Andrew Scott discussed Fleabag, Shakespeare, and his upcoming TV show on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert October 8. Watch the interview above.

Speaking on Hot Priest, Scott said that the Fleabag script only refers to him as Priest, but the internet added the adjective his character. The actor, recently seen on stage in Present Laughter at London's Old Vic, also said he found it interesting to play a Catholic character, having grown up in Ireland where Catholicism is rampant.

Scott also spoke to Colbert about starring in the upcoming Amazon series , Modern Love, also featuring Anne Hathaway, John Gallagher Jr., Brandon Victor Dixon, Cristin Milioti, and Tina Fey. On the topic of love, Scott hailed an unexpected pick as "the greatest love story": Hamlet, which the actor headlined in 2017. Check out the clip above to find out why.

Scott can be seen on the big screen November 28 when NT Live brings Present Laughter to movie theatres across the U.S. and U.K. The West End alum plays Gary Essendine, a temperamental actor experiencing his mid-life crisis.

READ: Watch Andrew Scott in New NT Live Trailer for Present Laughter