Present Laughter and Fleabag’s Andrew Scott on Hot Priest, Shakespeare, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Present Laughter and Fleabag’s Andrew Scott on Hot Priest, Shakespeare, and More
By Dan Meyer
Oct 09, 2019
 
The stage and screen favorite dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert October 8.

Stage and screen star Andrew Scott discussed Fleabag, Shakespeare, and his upcoming TV show on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert October 8. Watch the interview above.

Speaking on Hot Priest, Scott said that the Fleabag script only refers to him as Priest, but the internet added the adjective his character. The actor, recently seen on stage in Present Laughter at London's Old Vic, also said he found it interesting to play a Catholic character, having grown up in Ireland where Catholicism is rampant.

Scott also spoke to Colbert about starring in the upcoming Amazon series, Modern Love, also featuring Anne Hathaway, John Gallagher Jr., Brandon Victor Dixon, Cristin Milioti, and Tina Fey. On the topic of love, Scott hailed an unexpected pick as "the greatest love story": Hamlet, which the actor headlined in 2017. Check out the clip above to find out why.

Scott can be seen on the big screen November 28 when NT Live brings Present Laughter to movie theatres across the U.S. and U.K. The West End alum plays Gary Essendine, a temperamental actor experiencing his mid-life crisis.

READ: Watch Andrew Scott in New NT Live Trailer for Present Laughter

Andrew Scott Takes on Hamlet in London

Andrew Scott Takes on Hamlet in London

Robert Icke directs the production which opened February 28 at the Almeida Theatre.

14 PHOTOS
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_5. Andrew Scott (Hamlet), Amaka Okafor (Guildenstern) and Calum Finlay (Rosencrantz)_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Andrew Scott, Amaka Okafor, and Calum Finlay Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_1. Andrew Scott as Hamlet_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Andrew Scott Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_4. Angus Wright (Claudius), Andrew Scott (Hamlet), Juliet Stevenson (Gertrude)_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Angus Wright, Andrew Scott, and Juliet Stevenson Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_7. Peter Wight (Clausius) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Ophelia)_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Peter Wight and Jessica Brown Findlay Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_8. Andrew Scott as Hamlet_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Andrew Scott Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_9. Juliet Stevenson (Gertrude), Luke Thompson (Laertes) and Daniel Rabin (Reynaldo)_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Juliet Stevenson, Luke Thompson, and Daniel Rabin Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_12. Andrew Scott as Hamlet_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Andrew Scott Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_13. David Rintoul (Player King), Marty Cruikshank (Player Queen) and the company of Hamlet_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
David Rintoul, Marty Cruikshank, and the company Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_14. Juliet Stevenson (Gertrude)_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Juliet Stevenson Manuel Harlan
Hamlet_Production_Photos_London_Almeida_2017_15. Andrew Scott as Hamlet_credit Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Andrew Scott Manuel Harlan
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!