Read Reviews for Inua Ellams’ Three Sisters Adaptation in London

Ellams’ retelling of the Chekhov classic, set in 1960s Nigeria, premieres at The National Theatre.

The reviews are in for the National Theatre production of Inua Ellams' Three Sisters, a new retelling of the Anton Chekhov play set in 1960s Nigeria. Directed by Nadia Fall (Home, Dara), the new adaptation sees three sisters in Owerri, on the brink of the Biafran Civil War, long to return to their home in Lagos.

The London premiere stars Sarah Niles, Racheal Ofori, and Natalie Simpson as the three sisters, along with a cast made up of Ronke Adekoluejo, Adedeji Adetayo, Jonathan Ajayi, Jude Akuwudike, Amarachi Attamah, Tobi Bamtefa, Peter Bankolé, Anni Domingo, Lola May, Jerome Ngonadi, Ken Nwosu, Joseph Ogeleka, Nasa Ohalete, Offue Okegbe, Chloe Okora, Sule Rimi, and Diana Yekinni.

Ellams returns to the National following his acclaimed Barber Shop Chronicles. Read reviews for the new production below.

