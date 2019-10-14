Read Reviews for Los Angeles Opera’s The Light in the Piazza

The Verdict   Read Reviews for Los Angeles Opera’s The Light in the Piazza
By Dan Meyer
Oct 14, 2019
 
Plus, watch highlights from the musical, starring Renée Fleming, Dove Cameron, and Brian Stokes Mitchell, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

A Los Angeles revival of The Light in the Piazza starring Renée Fleming as Margaret Johnson, began performances October 12 at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Co-starring with Fleming are Dove Cameron (Clueless Off-Broadway) as Clara Johnson and Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me, Kate) as Signor Naccarelli.

READ: Dove Cameron on Singing The Light in the Piazza, Finding Clara’s Sunlight, and Cuddling With Renée Fleming

Reprising their performances as the Nacarellis from the London Royal Hall Festival production are Rob Houchen (Les Misérables) as Fabrizio, Scottish soprano Marie McLaughlin as Signora, Liam Tamne (The Phantom of the Opera) as Giuseppe, and Celinde Schoenmaker (Les Miseérables, Rocketman) as Franca.

Read reviews below.

Entertainment Weekly (Maureen Lee Lenker)

Los Angeles Daily News (Jim Farber)

The Los Angeles Times (Charles McNulty)

The Hollywood Reporter (Jordan Riefe)

San Francisco Classical Voice (Victoria Looseleaf)

Playbill will continue to update this page as more reviews come in.

Olivier winner Daniel Evans directs the staging of the Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas musical, which marked the premiere title for production company Scenario Two. Once the production travels to Chicago, Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton, Almost Famous) will assume the role of Clara. Kimberly Grigsby, who served as music director for the original production's national tour in 2006, takes the podium to conduct in L.A. and will so again in the upcoming Chicago production.

Production Photos: The Light in the Piazza in London

Production Photos: The Light in the Piazza in London

14 PHOTOS
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Marie McLaughlin, Rob Houchen, and Dove Cameron Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Renée Fleming and Dove Cameron Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Dove Cameron and Rob Houchen Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Renée Fleming Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Renée Fleming Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Renée Fleming Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Dove Cameron and Rob Houchen Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Dove Cameron and Rob Houchen Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Liam Tamne, Rob Houchen, and Alex Jennings Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Alex Jennings and Rob Houchen Dewynters London
