Read Reviews for Los Angeles Opera’s The Light in the Piazza

Plus, watch highlights from the musical, starring Renée Fleming, Dove Cameron, and Brian Stokes Mitchell, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

A Los Angeles revival of The Light in the Piazza starring Renée Fleming as Margaret Johnson, began performances October 12 at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Co-starring with Fleming are Dove Cameron (Clueless Off-Broadway) as Clara Johnson and Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me, Kate) as Signor Naccarelli.

READ: Dove Cameron on Singing The Light in the Piazza, Finding Clara’s Sunlight, and Cuddling With Renée Fleming

Reprising their performances as the Nacarellis from the London Royal Hall Festival production are Rob Houchen (Les Misérables) as Fabrizio, Scottish soprano Marie McLaughlin as Signora, Liam Tamne (The Phantom of the Opera) as Giuseppe, and Celinde Schoenmaker (Les Miseérables, Rocketman) as Franca.

Read reviews below.

Olivier winner Daniel Evans directs the staging of the Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas musical, which marked the premiere title for production company Scenario Two. Once the production travels to Chicago, Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton, Almost Famous) will assume the role of Clara. Kimberly Grigsby, who served as music director for the original production's national tour in 2006, takes the podium to conduct in L.A. and will so again in the upcoming Chicago production.