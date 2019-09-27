Read Reviews for Satoshi Miyagi’s Antigone at the Park Avenue Armory

The Verdict   Read Reviews for Satoshi Miyagi’s Antigone at the Park Avenue Armory
By Playbill Staff
Sep 27, 2019
 
See what critics think of the North American premiere, now playing Off-Broadway.
Micari and the cast of <i>Antigone</i>
Micari and the cast of Antigone Stephanie Berger

The North American premiere of the Satoshi Miyagi-helmed Antigone continues performances in Park Avenue Armory's Wade Thompson Drill Hall, where it is scheduled through October 6. In the new production, the famed director creates a new version of the Sophocles drama through the prism of Japanese culture.

Antigone is a production of Shizuoka Performing Arts Center, adapted by Park Avenue Armory, and presented in collaboration with The Japan Foundation. The text is translated by Shigetake Yaginuma with music by Hiroko Tanakawa.

Read reviews for the production, which began September 25, below.

New York Magazine / Vulture (Sara Holdren)

The New York Times (Laura Collins-Hughes)

The Wrap (Thom Geier)

Check back for updates.

Antigone features design by Junpei Kiz, costumes by Kayo Takahashi, lighting by Koji Osako, and hair and makeup by Kyoko Kajita.

