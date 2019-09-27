Read Reviews for the 4 New Caryl Churchill Plays in London

See what critics think of Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. at the Royal Court.

London's Royal Court currently presents the premiere run of four new plays by celebrated playwright Caryl Churchill. Directed by James Macdonald (The Children), the evening of short works is titled Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp.

The cast is made up of Kwabena Ansah, Caelan Edie, Deborah Findlay, Louisa Harland, Toby Jones, Patrick McNamee, Tom Mothersdale, Rebekah Murrell, Sarah Niles, Leo Rait, and Sule Rimi.

The show began September 18 and runs through October 12. Read reviews for the London premiere below.

Evening Standard (Jessie Thompson)

Financial Times (Sarah Hemming)

The Guardian (Michael Billington)

London Theatre (Mark Shenton)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

Time Out London (Andrzej Lukowski)

READ: London’s Royal Court Taps Is God Is, New Caryl Churchill Plays, and More

For more information on Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. visit RoyalCourtTheatre.com.